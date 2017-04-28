LAHORE - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

A handout cited Thomas Drew as saying: “Steps of Chief Minister Punjab to raise the living standards of people of Punjab are commendable as he has taken solid steps for improvement in education, health and other social sectors.”

Shehbaz said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has “worked enormously hard in every sector over the past four years”. He added: “Today’s Pakistan is developed, peaceful and prosperous.”

The CM said Pakistan highly regards its relations and cooperation of Britain in improving education, health and skill development in Punjab.

Separately talking to Railways Ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique during a meeting, CM Shehbaz said Pakistan was moving forward but a “dharna politician by setting new records of telling lie had conspired to block the way of country’s development and progress”.

He added: “Sensible people knew his face and intentions and hence they foiled his plots and stayed away from his negative politics.”

Also, a Chinese delegation met with the CM. Provisional People’s Congress of Standing Committee of Sichuan Vice President Peng Yu led the visiting team that took up matters of mutual interest, cementing Pak-China ties and enhancing cooperation in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said: “Pak-China friendship has no comparison globally and Chinese cooperation has set the basis of a new era in development and progress in Pakistan.”

He went on to say “CPEC projects are being executed with extraordinary speed. Exchange of delegation level visit is necessary to enhance cooperation in technology, industry, agriculture and other sectors and for this a delegation of Punjab Government will visit Sichuan very soon.”

Vice President Peng Yu said that Shehbaz Sharif played a vital role in strengthening Pak-China relationship. He said they will promote trade and economic ties with the Punjab government.