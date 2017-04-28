LAHORE - The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department has badly failed to deliver authorised registration number plates to motorists after removing unauthorised ones from their vehicles.

After failure of 3M, a number plate manufacturing firm), the ET&NC had hired services of another company - ‘Inbox’ - which is also likely to meet the same fate, sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The Excise Department is removing 10,000 to 12,000 unauthorised number plates from vehicles on daily basis while the issuance ratio of authorised ones is not more than 100, said an ET&NC officer on the condition of anonymity.

“Fixation of authorised number plates is part of National Action Plan (NAP), since vehicles with unauthorised number plates are being used in terrorist attacks and government has decided to issue only authorised number plates to the motorists.

“But, unfortunately, the excise department does not take the issue seriously and not only plates are not being issued to motorists timely but also the private people are working inside Excise office, Ali Complex,” he added.

Umair, who visited Excise office Ali complex from Alflah Building, said, “I have deposited full payment for authorised number plates on January 20, 2017 but even after the lapse of three months, the Ali Complex management failed to provide me number plates.”

He further told The Nation, “I have deposited payment Rs1200 for my car LZN 1865 as number plate charges under challan number 17639674 but failed to get plates despite repeated visit to Ali complex.”

Another motorist, Ahmad Bukhsh, resident of Johar Town, said, “I am a Customs officer, and Excise staffers have removed unauthorised number plates from my car number LEE-13-482. I deposited the number plates charges on March 08, 2017 under challan number 18305154 but so far, Ali Complex management failed to deliver me the authorised number plates,” Ahmad maintained.

“The Excise staff are neither providing authorised plates nor do they allow displaying unauthorised one, what should one do,” he lamented.

One Iqbal Rasheed said that he was worry to drive his car with registration number when the Excise department was not providing him the authorised number plates despite payment of number plates charges more than one month earlier.

Most of the vehicles owners claimed that after payment of dues, when they visit office concerned for collection of plates, a private person sitting inside the window says, “Demand has been sent to the authorities concerned for preparation of your number plates”.

A senior Excise officer suggested that dues collection should directly be connected with DG office for preparation of plates and separate demand should not be made.

An Excise officer seeking anonymity said that the Safe City Project management has also rejected the newly approved authorised number plates, saying that these are very small in size and their cameras installed on roads cannot read them.

The number plates manufacturing firm ‘Inbox’ is reportedly owned by a close relative of a federal minister, said an Excise officer and added that company is charging heavily for the number plates. He said that per number plate of car is being charged Rs1,200; whereas as per conservative estimation it does not cost more than Rs400 to 500.

Also, according to the sources, the Excise department facilitated the number plates manufacturing firm by giving the land for installation of machinery and electricity in Lahore adjacent to DG Excise office. The firm management did not pay electricity bills due to which once its connection was disconnected in the past and the restored after payment of bills.

When contacted, E&T Director General Akram Ashraf Gondal said that there was no problem with the manufacturing firm regarding production of number plates. “There might be some problem with staff dealing with the number plates in excise offices”, he said while assuring that he would look into the matter.