LAHORE - The speakers said that though laws were there but they were not implemented.

They were talking to a seminar on ‘Rising Tendency of Extremism among Educated Youth – causes and prevention’ at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk Thursday. Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan organised the seminar.

Punjab Higher Education Commission CEO Khurram Jehangir presided over while Dr Ijaz Butt and senior lawyer Saad Rasool and journalist Kunwar Khuldune Shahid, Shahzada Khalid were speakers on occasion. HNPIP Director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

The speakers highlighted importance of education in the society. They said that Islam focuses on the learning in life. They said that the society should be law abiding to defeat terrorism and conflicts. They also criticised the liberal circles who were deviating the young generation.