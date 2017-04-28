LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Thursday sought reply from the federal government in a petition challenging alleged allocation of development funds to the members of the National Assembly in the name of gas connections for their respective constituencies.

Justice Atir Mahmood took up the petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel and put off further hearing until May 23.

In his petition, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that development funds were issued in the name of gas connection for NA-93, Toba Tek Singh. He stated that by doing this, the government was committing pre-election rigging. A law officer on behalf of the Sui gas department and petroleum authorities said that MNAs had been issued equal funds for the gas connection for their respective constituencies. At this, the court sought detail report of the funds allegedly issued by the government to the MNAs.

In a separate petition, the LHC on Thursday sought more arguments in petitions challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan took up the petition and directed the petitioners’ counsel to come up with more arguments. The court adjourned the hearing until May 11.

201 JUDICIAL OFFICERS

RESHUFFLED

The Lahore High Court chief justice ordered transfer and posting of 210 civil judges-cum-judicial magistrates in Punjab.

According to a notification, the judicial officers would resume charge on or before May 4. The cases pending, heard by the transferred officers without substitutes shall evenly be distributed among the courts of competent jurisdiction working there by the district & sessions judges concerned.

Also, the LHC chief justice laid foundation stone of “Litigant Centre” on the court premises. The chief justice said that the centre would provide a support and guidance to the litigants visiting the court. He said providing facilities to lawyers and litigant public was the priority of the high court.