LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Thursday held a special lecture on the 55th death anniversary of Sher-e-Bengal Maulvi AK Fazlul Haq at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised the lecture with the cooperation of Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. Professor Dr Raza Taimoor delivered this special lecture and shed light on different aspects of the life of Sher-e-Bengal.

He said the Fazlul Haq was part of the committee assigned to formulate the constitution of the Muslim League. He served as the secretary of Muslim League Bengal in 1913 and then president of All India Muslim League in 1916.

He said Sher-e-Bengal was also active member of Khilafat Movement. He was also first elected Muslim Mayor of Calcutta Corporation. He also advocated for including Khalna in Pakistan.

“He migrated to Dacca in 1947 and became Advocate General of East Pakistan in 1951, central interior minister in 1955 and Governor of East Pakistan in 1956. He died on April 27, 1962.”