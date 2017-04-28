LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday allowed the Punjab government’s appeal seeking powers to appoint vice-chancellors in public sector universities.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict on an appeal filed by Punjab government against the order of a single bench headed by Justice Shahid Karim that removed acting VCs of four universities including Lahore College for Women University Lahore, University of Sargodha, University of the Punjab Lahore, and University of Engineering & Technology Multan.

The single bench had ordered the HEC to fill the posts purely in accordance with the law and declared the process of appointing the VCs by the Higher Education Department as illegal. It had also directed the HEC to devise a criteria separately for every university and make separate search committees for all universities to fill the seats.

However, the court held that the provincial legislature was fully empowered to develop standards which can be higher and more stringent but not below the standards of the federation.

The division bench ruled that provincial legislature had the powers to set standards i.e. procedures and criteria for selection of vice-chancellors. The court decided that the federation set standards in institutions of higher education but they would always pass as minimum national standards, as they cater to all the public sector universities in the country, and maintain national unity and federal compact. So the province has the powers to do so.

The bench further held that HEC would work under the supervision of and control of Council Common Interest and any policies or regulations made by HEC shall be routed through the CCI and would only be considered to legally binding, if approved by CCI.

It also directed the CCI to review all the standards in institutions of higher education made by HEC in order to make them constitutionally compliant during the next six months.

The court gave go-ahead to the provincial government to proceed with the appointment of the VCs for the four public sector universities strictly on the basis of the recommendations of the Search Committee by considering a panel of three persons in the case of each university. However, all future appointments in the public sector universities in Punjab would be made in accordance with law settled in this judgment, the court ruled.