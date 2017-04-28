LAHORE - A solo exhibition titled “Retrospective 2017” featuring artworks of Musarrat Hassan was held yesterday at Zulfi Art Gallery.

Dr Musarrat Hassan is an icon in the world of culture in Pakistan. Her work in art has been shown in exhibition globally since 1961, and she has represented Pakistan in diverse cultural affairs in numerous countries. “This is my first solo exhibition and the response is overwhelming,” the artist said while speaking about her inspiration.

“Most of my painting is based oil on canvas and pastel. I have painted human faces which depicts their experience of life, happiness and sadness,” she added.

The representation of human emotions through facial expression has interested western artists, Musarrat said, “and through my painting I want to give message to the western audience that Pakistan is a country rich with arts”.

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi of Zulfi’s Art Gallery, on the occasion, said that Dr Musarrat artist had been working for a long time to promote culture of Pakistan through her painting. “It is the first time she is doing solo exhibition in our art gallery and her work is speechless. The portraits range from men and women, young and old, representing terrible social divide of our society,” he added.

“Occasionally individuals are assembled together in assorted composition. Musarrat abstains from flattery. She observes intently but causally peeps in the mind” Zulfi said.

The exhibition revealed pioneering work in the genres of portraiture, still life and landscape and explored her fluid movement between the fine and applied arts, focusing attention on her most distinctive period of experimentation. Remarkable in their freshness and immediacy, these works of art reveal lifestyle, nature as a deep source of inspiration and demonstrate the artist’s fascination with the effects of outdoor /indoor light.

The artwork included landscapes, places seen and remembered, and still life paintings, a moment in time captured for times to come.

Viewing the artist’s portraiture, one discovers the subtlety of the brushstrokes and coloration that create the mood of the painting and reveal the sitters individuality. Each work is unique in the sense that it expresses its own particular concern.

The portrait gallery of her works has an extraordinary diversity.