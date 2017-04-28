LAHORE - A 40-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her son and two other relatives at a house in Factory Area police precincts Thursday.

Police identified the woman as Kausar Parvin, mother of seven children. The victim was residing along with her children and in-laws in Chungi Amarsidhu near Malik Chowk. Her husband lives abroad and works there, police said. A relative told police that the deceased was stabbed to death before being strangulated by her son, brother-in-law, and nephew over a domestic dispute.

The body was moved to the morgue while attackers fled.

A policeman said on anonymity that it was premature to call the murder ‘honour killing’. Stating that the motives behind were unclear yet, the officer said investigators were working on different lines.

Earlier, a close relative of the deceased told the police that the woman was murdered over some family dispute. He stated that the son and nephew of the victim were drug addicts.

Investigators and forensic experts visited the house to collect fingerprints and other evidence from the scene. The police also recorded the statements of the family members.

A murder case was registered against Touseef, his uncle Shahzad, and cousin Azhar on the complaint of a brother of the deceased.