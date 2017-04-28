LAHORE - NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem handed over a cheque of Rs6million to Nadra Director (Lahore Region) Col (r) Noman Ahmed Sehgal on Thursday.

According to the details, Nadra’s Regional HQs approached the National Accountability Bureau over suspected embezzlement in the wake of e-billing in eight different KIASIC Centres in Lahore. While probing the graft case, it was disclosed that the owner of KIASIC Centres used to invest public money deposited with them in the guise of utility bills in their personal businesses.

The accused include Hafiz Muhammad Mashood, Col (r) Ahmed Qamar, Mubashir Hussain, Mudassar Nazir, Mian Muhammad Younis, M Nazir Bazmi, Muhammad Saleem, Mehmood Hassan, M Ameer Ahmed Malik, Zahid Pervez and Sumera Zahid Pervaiz etc. All of the accused opted for Voluntarily Return in 2015-16 and recovery of Rs10 million has been underway.

NAB Lahore is consecutively delivering fifth cheque of recovered money in current week to different departments viz Lesco, Gepco, Fesco, JS Bank and now Nadra.