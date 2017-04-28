LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority is organising Wekh Lahore photo contest and exhibition which will start today. The five-day exhibition will be held at Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall.

The Wekh Lahore photo contest and exhibition is primarily for the young photographers and the lovers of the city.

There are three categories in the contest: architecture, street life and monuments. Almost 450 pictures will be displayed for five days in the gallery. The contest winners will be announced today.

The submission for the event was sent to WCLA where the images were selected.–Staff Reporter

The selection process was based on the frame, story, light and clarity of the image. The winners will be given prize money as well as gift hampers which have been sponsored by different multinationals.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that, “I am happy that youngsters are taking more and more interest in the walled city now. Whenever I am there at walled city I always see groups photographing the heritage and cultural life. It means our photographers are the most important source of projecting this heritage. This is the 4th season of Wekh Lahore by WCLA and we aim to carry it on as a regular yearly feature.”