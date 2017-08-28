LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that 20,000 electricity-deprived schools should be powered by solar energy at the earliest under the Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

In the first phase, the programme is being implemented in southern Punjab and 10,800 schools are being given solar panels, he said while addressing a meeting through video link on shifting of schools to solar energy under the Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that shifting of schools to solar energy was a unique and remarkable programme. He said that billions of rupees were being spent on this project, which would facilitate millions of children. He said, “We have to work hard to push it forward and complete it at the earliest.” He said the Punjab government was investing billions of rupees in the future of the nation and all resources were being made available for this purpose.

Briefing the meeting about progress on the project, the energy secretary said that best and well-known companies had come up for execution of this project. Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed, secretaries for school education, energy and information and other officials attended the meeting through video-link from the Civil Secretariat.

CLEAN DRINKING WATER PROJECT

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the clean drinking water programme was an important project and it had to be completed within the stipulated period. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting through video link on implementation of the potable water project.

He said the programme worth billions of rupees was being launched in southern Punjab. He said, “We have to achieve the goals of this programme through hard work, passion and dedication.” He said it was his belief that any task done with sincerity and dedication would be successful therefore the clean water programme would also be successful. He directed the South and North Saaf Pani Companies to come forward with firm decisions and give results. He said that every citizen was entitled to clean water and “we will provide him with it”. He said that this programme should be an exemplary one like other schemes of the Punjab government in terms of transparency and quality. He said there would be no compromise on the quality of this project. Secretaries of concerned departments, CEOs of Saaf Pani Companies, higher officials and foreign experts attended the meeting through video link.

DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a balanced development strategy of the Punjab government had yielded results and resources worth billions of rupees had been spent on development of backward and underdeveloped areas.

He said that special attention had been paid to the development of southern Punjab and added that Mobile Health Units, Danish Schools, modern hospitals and academic institutions had been established in southern Punjab. He said the Government Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh had been equipped with latest health facilities and it was providing modern treatment to people of the area. He said that ten percent more funds had been provided for development of southern Punjab. The chief minister expressed these views while talking to MNA Sultan Mehmood Hanjra and Provincial Minister for Prisons Ahmed Yar Hanjra who called on him here on Sunday.

CONDOLENCE MESSAGES

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former federal minister Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal. In his message, the chief minister offered his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Also, Shehbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a man who had immolated himself in Jhang. He offered his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and ordered registration of a case against the SHO of the Athara Hazari Police Station and an investigation officer for not dispensing justice to the deceased. He ordered legal action against the SHO and investigation officer in the light of an inquiry report. The Sargodha regional police officer had said in his inquiry report that the SHO and investigation officer were responsible for the incident.