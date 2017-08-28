LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has said that festival of Eid ul Azha demands precautionary measures from every citizen which would help them in saving them from diseases.

The senior doctor of Lahore General Hospital added that apart from joy and happiness, we have to be careful in over-eating and use unhygienic food.

Addressing the medical students on the topic “Eid and our Responsibilities”, Prof Ghiyas said that actual philosophy of Eidul Azha is to distribute maximum meat to the dear and near ones and those who cannot afford it. “Similarly, we should ensure proper cleanliness around us especially where the sacrificial ceremonies would be held.”

Prof Ghiasun Nabi asked the ladies at home to cook food with light spices and properly made which could be easily digested.

He warned that over-eating is more dangerous for diabetic, blood-pressure and heart patients and it can be avoided easily. He pointed out that our religion also teaches us to eat less than our requirement.

“Some diseases are brought by the animals but most of them are created by ourselves; freezing the meat is one of them,” he highlighted.

The PGMI principal asked the medical students to observe the Eid festival carefully and inculcate these teachings in their education and social practice, as well.

He urged every citizen to play role in observing these principles during Eid days which would minimise the chances of diseases.