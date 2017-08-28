The rioting by lawyers in the Lahore High Court did not result in anyone being killed. It could happen. I mean, look at what happened over the border, where no less than 32 people were killed in Panchkula in the rioting that followed the conviction of ‘godman’ Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh for rape.

True, the lawyers were not protesting a rape conviction. The Lahore High Court Bar Association Multan President, Sher Zaman Qureshi, had not even been charged with rape. He had been charged with contempt. It seems that he believes in the Muscular School of advocacy. It’s not enough to convince a judge with cogent arguments and razor-sharp logic. One must put him in fear of physical damage, up to and including death. The new skills required include those more traditionally associated with all-in wrestling than the law. You need a lawyer handy with his fists, not his tongue.

It seems as if that was the defence being offered for Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh, only the police tried its own forensic skills. Under those circumstances, you will want lawyers on your side with weight, preferably willing to sit on judges. Imagine what would have happened to the Supreme Court, if Mian Nawaz’s sons had been allowed to sit on the judges, or even the JIT.

As it happens, their mother, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who has filed her papers to replace Mian Nawaz in the National Assembly, has gone off to London for treatment of a cancer, either throat or blood. The family has not been lucky in health, with Mian Nawaz having only last year undergone a quadruple bypass, and kid brother Shehbaz having had to go for check-ups abroad, to see if he was in remission for a cancer.

Begum Kulsoom’s main opponent, Dr Yasmin Rashid is not just a doctor, but also a gynaecologist, with a special interest in oncology. She wouldn’t be Begum Kulsoom’s first choice as a physician, but could do the job better than your average doctor. And then, Imran Khan’s claim to the Prime Ministership is partially based on his having built a cancer hospital. Indeed, he said that if Mian Nawaz had built a cancer hospital, Begum Kulsoom wouldn’t have had to go abroad for treatment.

Imran should be more concerned about people, fellow cricketers, coming here, rather than anyone going abroad. Well, an International XI has long been scheduled to come here, but now it seems we’ll have the Sri Lankan team over, as well as the West Indian. Why can’t we have any white teams over, like England or Australia? I’m not sure having the International XI captained by that good Boer boy, Faf du Plessis will count, because he will be accompanied by a number of kaffirs. And whatever one might have to say about the Sri Lankan or West Indian teams, ‘white’ would probably not a word to be used.

Trump would probably want that word used, and he won friends by saying that Pakistan was giving safe havens to terrorist groups. Whenever that was said by any Pakistani, he was instantly labelled unpatriotic and against the armed forces. Why isn’t Trump being seen as against the intelligence agencies? Why isn’t his claim dismissed as Indian propaganda? Perish the thought, but maybe this will be considered factual, as a US President has said it. Why not just blame the press for having misreported his speech.

One of the things being done is that Kh Asif is going to go abroad to explain Pakistan’s position. My own fear is that he might take it into his head that that means he has to bite somebody. Maybe he should introduce his interlocutors to loadshedding.

There’s a need to spread light, not darkness, though. More clarity, less confusion. I mean, look at the Indian Supreme Court’s decision on the triple divorce. One begins to suspect… Look, the difficulty of getting a divorce is one of the worst things about marriage. But that applies to Roman Catholic and Hindu marriages. Muslims have got an ease of divorce historically. But that becomes a tool men use to beat wives over the head with. Is it a coincidence that the Indian Supreme Court decision corresponds with the Hindu concept of marriage?

The Court has ruled that it has no basis in Islam. Right, that means that a multi-religious bench, as was constituted, must now be considered competent to rule on matters to deal with Islam. Then, it must be remembered that in India, Islamic law is not implemented as Divine law, but as customary law. If some legislation overturns the provision of the customary law, that will prevail. By the way, that is the situation that prevails over here too.

We’ve been struggling with figures. There’s not been as much rain as we expected, and the census has shown we’re now a nation of 208 million. That’s a lot of people. And so little rain.