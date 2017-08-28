PML-Q lambastes Nawaz for failed foreign policy

LAHORE: PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi has linked the change in US approach toward Pakistan with the failure of PML-N’s foreign policy. “Had Nawaz Sharif paid attention to country’s foreign policy in his four year tenure, Donald Trump would not have uttered such a humiliating statement about Pakistan,” said the former CM during a meeting with student delegation on Sunday. He criticised the government for “not having courage to reply the US” even after sacrificing more than 70,000 lives in the war against terror. However, he appreciated Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajva for befitting response to the US president. “COAS Bajwa has saved the honour of the people of Pakistan. He (Bajwa) has truly represented sentiments of the nation by saying that if US does not value Pakistan sacrifices in the war against terrorism then we also do not need its aid,” Elahi added. He echoed the army chief statement that Pakistan could also fight its war against terrorism without US aid. Parvez Elahi, who also served as Punjab’s chief minister during Parvez Musharraf tenure, said Pakistan was the only Islamic country which achieved success in the war against terror. He viewed the country is in strong position as China and Russia also issued statements in favour of Pakistan. He, however, regretted the present government has no international vision and could not defend country’s case properly. The only effort it did in past four years, he said, was to discredit its own army. To add insult to injuries of the people of Pakistan, he claimed, the former PM held Pakistan responsible for Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and allowed registration of FIR about the incidents. He blamed Nawaz Sharif for every difficulty the country is facing. –Staff Reporter

ASF seizes heroin from Bangkok-bound passenger

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday seized 300 gram heroin from a passenger and handed him over to local police for further action. The accused, Qazafi Shahbaz was travelling by Thai airline’s flight-346 for Bangkok from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. During baggage search, narcotics were recovered from his baggage. ASF immediately took the passenger into custody. –Staff Reporter

Soaring prices of veggies, fruits pinching people

LAHORE: Rates of fruits and vegetables saw abrupt rise in Sunday bazaars and open markets, leaving the buyers no choice but to buy essential items at inflated prices. Potato (sugar free) was sold at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg; onion from Rs44 to Rs46; tomato from Rs44 to Rs46; garlic (desi) from Rs110 to Rs114; garlic (china) from Rs125 to Rs130; cucumber (desi) from Rs38 to Rs40 per kg in Sunday bazaars. Shopkeepers were openly found selling the fruits and vegetables with inflated prices, violating the official rate list.–Staff Reporter

Young man shot dead

by ‘robbers’

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists near Suggian Bridge on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased was identified by police as Malik Ali, a resident of Nain Sukh. Ali was coming back home after offering Fajar prayers at a nearby mosque when two motorcyclists stopped him on the main road. They opened straight fire on the young man after a brief altercation. As a result, Ali sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The killers fled instantly. Police sources say the shooting could be an outcome of a road robbery attempt. The police removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter