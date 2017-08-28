LAHORE - The Lahore High Court’s directive to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to implement the code of conduct for the media was an important decision of the last week.

The LHC did not pass any order for a ban on telecast of speeches by PML-N leaders; it told Pemra to ensure its code of conduct for the media is implemented. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order on a petition against leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their alleged use of contemptuous language against the judiciary.

The ruling was about enforcement of the Pemra Ordinance 2002, its rules of 2009 and the media code of conduct of 2015. The court also directed the Pemra chairman to submit his reply to the petition at the next date of hearing that is Sept 12.

Amna Malik, member of the Civil Society Network Pakistan, had moved the petition and made 26 people respondents, including former premier Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal and state ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Orangzaib, Tallal Chaudhary, Mohsin Ranjha, Abid Sher Ali, Maiza Hameed and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed, Senator Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, the Election Commission of Pakistan, speakers of the National and Punjab Assembly and Pemra are also among the respondents.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Azhar Siddique said that leaders of the PML-N had used ‘contemptuous’ language against the judges of the Supreme Court who had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against his family. He said that members of the cabinent had been using contemptuous language against the judiciary while it was their duty to respect and honour the judiciary and other state institutions. He contended that Nawaz Sharif had not only committed contempt of court but also intentionally committed sedition and sparked a feud among state institutions. He asked the court to initiate criminal proceedings against the former premier. He said that Pemra failed to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 19, 19-A, read with Pemra Ordinance 2002, and rules and the code of conduct for the media. He said all relevant forums were approached, but they did not take any action against the respondents. He asked the court to direct Pemra to stop airing what he called contemptuous, derogatory and defamatory speeches against the judges of the Supreme Court. However, federal and provincial law officers questioned maintainability of the petition, contending that it was without substance. They said that there had been no violation of the law as alleged in the petition, and pointed out that a similar petition was already sub judice before the Supreme Court.

Last week, the LHC also ordered the Registrar’s Office to consolidate all petitions against former premier Nawaz Sharif, including the one seeking directives for the Interior Ministry to put his name on the Exit Control List. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petitions and ordered the Registrar’s Office to consolidate all these petitions and adjourned the hearing until August 29.

Meanwhile, the LHC adjourned until Sept 20 a petition against the government for not releasing development funds to opposition members of the provincial assembly.

Another case that caught attention of the media was a plea of the families of victims of the 2014 Model Town police shooting. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the petition and sought reply from the Punjab government. Justice Naqvi observed that the court would like to know under what law the report in question had not been released to the petitioners or the public.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that releasing the inquiry report was clearly a matter of public interest and the Punjab home secretary was bound under the law to give the required information to petitioners. He argued that this was a case of enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners and to all members of the public. The counsel argued that the government could not hide behind its powers and withhold publication of the inquiry report. He said the government had been assuming, wrongly and illegally that only the government had the right to keep the report. He pointed out that the government could not deny any information to citizens after enactment of the Right to Information Act 2013. He said that delay in appointment of Punjab information commissioner had been causing a delay in release of the Model Town report. The lawyer asked the court to enforce fundamental rights of the petitioners and order the government to immediately make the report of Justice Najafi public. Justice Naqvi heard the arguments and issued a notice to the government for Sept 12. The court directed a law officer to come up with a reply to the petition.

In a separate petition, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC barred the University of Health Sciences (UHS) from announcing results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) because the paper was leaked to social media.

Wajihul Hassan, Ayesha binte Tariq and other students had filed the petition on Thursday, submitting that they had appeared in MDCAT for admission to MBBS on Aug 20 at UHS. Fatima Malik, the counsel for the petitioners, contended that the MDACT question paper for 2017 was leaked to the social media by a teacher of private college/academy in connivance with authorities at the UHS.

The counsel submitted that the teacher who leaked the paper had confessed on his Facebook page to have sold the paper to a number of students for Rs50,000 each. She said this paper leak would affect future of many students. The petitioners and many other students would suffer an irreparable loss if the leaked paper is not declared null and void and the UHS is not ordered to hold the MDCAT exam afresh, the counsel maintained. The petitioners requested the court to order an inquiry into the paper leak.

After hearing arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, Justice Waheed stayed results of the test and sought reply from the UHS. The judge adjourned the hearing until Sept 13.

Also, the LHC stayed collection of additional fee from students of medical colleges having dual nationality, and sought reply from the provincial government. Some 17 medical students filed the petition and challenged the medical colleges for demanding Rs700,000 annual fee from each student having dual nationality. They pointed out the Punjab chief minister had in 2015 restrained the colleges from colleting additional fee from the dual national students and the annual fee for a student was fixed at Rs28,000. The medical colleges had been violating the government’s notification for long and forcing the dual national students to deposit inflated fee, they said. The petitioners asked the court to order the authorities to ensure implementation of the chief minister’s directive and take action against the violators. Justice Jawad Hassan barred the medical colleges from collecting additional fee from the petitioner students and directed the provincial government to submit a report within a fortnight.

The last week also witnessed a clash between lawyers and security personnel on August 21 when a larger bench of the LHC issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Lahore High Court Bar Association Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi. The entire week, the lawyers were seen protesting and getting united to save their colleague. The matter is sub judice and the next hearing is due on Sept 8.