LAHORE - City police on Sunday arrested a man after recovering a 10-year-old housemaid from his house located in the Ichhra police precincts. Police sources said the girl had severe torture marks of her body parts. Police arrested house owner Ahsan Butt on the charges of torturing the child. The girl was working at housemaid for Rs4,000 per month. Also, the police registered a case against the house owner and were investigating the incident.

Gambling den raided in DHA

City police on Sunday said they raided a gambling den located in the posh Defense (Phase-V) area and arrested four persons including two call girls.

A police officer claimed that the den was being run by a notorious bookie Mian Vicky who fled the facility shortly before the police raid. The police team also seized 15 bottles of liquor, assault rifles, and other material during the raid.