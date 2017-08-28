LAHORE: International Iqbal Society organized a Mushaira “Pakistan Kay Naam” at Alhamra Hall.

Zahid Shamsi hosted the event, which was presided by Absar Abdul Ali. The chief guests were Capt (Retd) Atta Muhammad Khan and Dr. Asim Allah Bakhsh. Many poets and literary personalities attended the event.

Poets who took part in Mushaira included Zahid Shamsi, Nusrat Shireen Gul Rana, Syed Farast Bukhari, Najma Shaheen, Yasmeen Bukhari, Iqbal Rahi, Mumtaz Rashid Lahori, Tahira Jabeen, Ashraf Javed, Atta Muhammad Khan, Advocate Salahud Din, Khawaja Asif, and Dr Asim Allah Bakhsh. The poets presented patriotic poems and national songs.

The poets presented their poetry in their own unique way. Some of them sang verses of their poetry. The purpose of organizing the event was to remember the ideology and philosophy of Allama Iqbal. Different sections of Iqbal’s poetry were also talked about on the occasion. The presence of youth at the event was very encouraging.

At the end President of International Iqbal Society Umar Raza thanked the participants in his address. He also highlighted struggle of the organization in the last eight years since it was started. He said they organize different events like seminars, conferences, and sittings on different themes. Such events are being organized in different cities of Pakistan. He said workers of the organization were not only working in Pakistan but also in other countries.

Nusrat Shireen Gul Rana said such events must be organized on regular basis to tell the next generation about the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers. “They must know about their base and culture. Our new generation is much more involved in the western culture. They need to understand and remember their roots and the rich cultural heritage that they have. This event is part of the effort in this regard,” Nusrat said.