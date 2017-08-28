LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said the country cannot afford any adventure at this time and the nation will not tolerate the rule of the corrupt and dishonest people anymore.

He was addressing the central board of the JI Youth at Mansoora on Sunday. He said that a class-based and exploitative system was continuing in the country through which the society was being divided. He said that status quo had disappointed the youth. He said that talented and highly educated young men were running from pillar to post in search of jobs, but in vain. He said that lawlessness, poverty, loadshedding and price hike were the gifts of the rulers. He said that no governments had fulfilled its election promises.

He said the youth was disappointed by wrong policies of the rulers and apathy of the rulers had made people’s lives difficult. He said that a big number of young people had become addict. He said that people were forced to sell their children because of poverty.

He said that all economic problems of the nation would be solved if $375 billion deposited by corrupt people in foreign banks are retrieved. He once again urged the Supreme Court to ensure indiscriminate accountability of all those who plundered national wealth.

The JI chief said that a strong defence of the country required an honest leadership at the helm of affairs that could take bold decisions on vital issues and security without yielding to any pressure. He said the Pakistani nation had rejected Donald Trump’s threats and anti-US and anti-Trump slogans were being raised all over the country. He said that people had given a clear message that they would not accept the US supremacy in any case. He said that US agents ruling the country for the last seventy years had been exploiting the masses.

He said the general public had always protested against pro-US policies of the government.

The meeting was attended by JIY President Zubair Ahmed Gondal, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, Hafiz Salman Butt and JIY members from all over the country.