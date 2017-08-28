LAHORE - PIA operated 230 Special Haj flights carrying approximately 57,000 intending pilgrims from seven major cities of Pakistan in 32 days, a spokesman said on Sunday. PIA’s pre-haj operation of transporting intending pilgrims to Madinah and Jeddah completed successfully with on time departures, while the overall punctuality remained at 92 percent. PIA carried 17,615 intending pilgrims from Karachi, 10,882 from Islamabad, 10,610 from Lahore, 7,601 from Peshawar, 5,956 from Multan, 3,923 from Sialkot and 445 from Faisalabad to Madinah and Jeddah. Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Mehtab Ahmed Khan and PIA Chairman Irfan Elahi congratulated the airline management of successful pre haj operation and instructed them to provide maximum facilities to returning pilgrims at Saudi airports. According to the spokesman, PIA Special task force was deputed at Jeddah Haj terminal and Madinah Airport for smooth journey of returning Hujjaj back home. The Post Haj Operation will begin on September 6, and conclude on October 5, 2017.–Staff Reporter