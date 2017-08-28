LAHORE - The 44th annual urs of Hazrat Baba Nathu Shah and Hazrat Baba Murad Shah will be held on August 30 & 31 (Wednesday and Thursday) at 61-Railway Road, Gowalmandi, Ahata Haji Imam Din.

Along with UC-168 vice chairman Ch Qaiser Maqsood, General Councillor Shabaz Gujjar, Councillor Shazad Butt, Haider Shah, Rafiq alias Billa, Babar Ali Gujjar, Abid Ali alias Lalley, and Seth Azam will perform "Chaddar Poshi" ceremony.

Naat Khawani will also be held on the occasion.–PR