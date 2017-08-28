LAHORE - Violent crimes saw downward trend, but to some extent, during the first seven months of 2017 as compared to the previous year in Punjab.

Law enforcement officials say they are optimistic about further improvement in 2018 after launching the modern surveillance system in big cities of the province.

Latest police data shows that violent crimes such as murder, robbery, and rape dropped slightly in several big cities of the province including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi.

However, the province saw a sizeable surge in the crime incidents related to abductions and kidnapping for ransom. Also, the property crime saw an uptick trend across the province with police reporting a record number of cases of theft and burglary.

Homicides in Punjab dropped from 2,505 to 2,319 while dacoities dropped from 601 to 393. Similarly, police noted a considerable decrease in cases registered under the head of rape, gang rape, and robbery.

“We are more confident and optimistic now, because the police department has seen an increase in officers with specialised units in recent years. The police force is being strengthened to fight criminals effectively and precisely,” Lahore’s SSP Rana Ayyaz Saleem said.

Last year, the officer said, the Street Crimes Units were introduced to chase and catch criminals in Lahore. The new patrolling units are well-trained and well-equipped, he added.

SSP Ayyaz Saleem said efforts to further reduce violent crimes in the city could continue. He said that the city police department launched several software and mobile phone applications in recent years to stay in touch with communities and citizens.

“The Police Response Units and Dolphin Squads on heavy bikes are deployed at various crime hotspots and areas of concerns all over the city to ensure a quick reaction to any incident on the streets. The City police have been divided into 287 beats and each one has an assigned patrol car, beat officer, driver, and two gunmen.”

Some law enforcement officials argue despite the trend of less violent crimes seen this year, the provincial police reported a large number of murder, theft, and auto-lifting cases.

According to data released from the Central Police Office last week, the Punjab province witnessed a sizeable surge in the overall crime cases. During the first seven months of 2017, a total of 240,092 crime cases were reported with the police against the last year’s 239,406 cases.

MURDER

The incidents of murder decreased slightly during the first seven months of 2017 as compared to the previous year. At least 2,319 murder cases were reported from January to July this year in Punjab. Last year, at least 2,505 homicides had been reported with the provincial police during the corresponding period.

Investigators are struggling to solve dozens of blind murder cases with many killers still at large. In the category of blind murders, most of the victims were women who were found brutally murdered in different parts of the province.

Also, the police reported at least 2,533 cases of attempted murder from January to July while last year at least 2,745 cases were reported during the same period. Similarly, the police reported 9,644 hurt cases during the first 7 months as compared to last year’s 10,263 such cases.

KIDNAPPING

The incidents of abductions registered an upward trend this year. The police, during the first seven months of this year, reported at least 8,209 cases of kidnapping while last year at least 8,105 such cases were reported with the police. Most of the victims were said to be women and young girls who were abducted by gunmen. The incidents of kidnapping for ransom increased from 20 to 24. The police data shows that at least 24 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported with the police in first seven months. At least seven cases are still under investigation.

RAPE/GANG RAPE

The province has also witnessed a steep rise in rape cases during the first seven months of this year as compared to the matching period of 2016. The surge in violence against women is quite common in this province where most of the female victims don’t report the crime to the police either because of their family background or due to influential perpetrators.

At least 1,699 rape cases were registered with the provincial police from January to July this year while during the matching period in 2016 the police had reported 1,824 such cases. Similarly, some 105 cases of gang-rape were registered by police this year against 129 such cases registered in 2016. At least 19 gang rape cases are still under investigations.

ROBBERY

The incidents of dacoities deceased to a considerable extent across the province. The police reported at least 393 cases of dacoities (involving five or more than five gunmen) in the first seven months of the current year against the last year’s 601 such cases.

Police data shows that at least 7,066 armed robberies were reported during the first seven months of this year against 8051 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2016. At least 6,250 cases of burglary were reported by the police this year against 6,826 such cases registered during the same period last year.

THEFT

The provincial police registered 929 theft cases from January to July in 2017 against 864 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2016. The police also claimed a considerable decrease in cattle theft cases this year as compared to the previous.

According to police, as at least 2,872 cattle theft cases were registered during the first 7 months of this year in Punjab while last year the police had reported 3,307 cases during the same period.

AUTO-LIFTING

This year, the police reported at least 8,752 cases of motor vehicle theft in the first seven month while during the same period in 2016 the police had reported 9,460 cases. As far as the motor vehicle snatching is concerned, the police reported 2,000 cases against the previous year’s 2,240 cases reported during the same period.

ENCOUNTERS

The armed encounters with criminals also registered a slight decrease this year as compared to 2016.

During the first seven months of this year, at least 156 criminals were killed in no less than 142 armed encounters. Last year, the police had killed at least 209 alleged criminals in 180 shootouts which took place in different parts of the province.

MISCELLANEOUS CASES

Meanwhile, the provincial police reported at least 89,920 cases under the head of “local and special laws violations” during the first seven months of the current year. Last year, the police had reported 88,130 such cases. In the category of “miscellaneous”, police registered at least 75, 479 cases in the first seven months while last year during the same period at least 73,514 cases were registered with the Punjab police.