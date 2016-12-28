MULTAN : At least eight suspects were arrested during a search operation conducted by law enforcement agencies in different areas here on Wednesday.

According to details, joint search operation was conducted by police and intelligence agencies in Seetal Mari and Mumtazabad areas of Multan and apprehended eight suspects.

Police spokesman told media persons that those who were taken into custody were unable to produce any proof of their identity during search operation.

The spokesman further said that narcotics were also recovered from them. The arrested suspects were shifted to some undisclosed place for further investigation.