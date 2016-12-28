LAHORE - The Supreme Court yesterday formed a local commission to inspect different milk and water companies with directions to Punjab Food Authority to ensure completion of reports on samples taken from the local companies.

The bench headed by designate Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took up the matter of distribution of contaminated milk and water and observed that it would take this matter to the logical end.

During the hearing, the bench snubbed the officials of the companies which were manufacturing milk products and water when read reports on contaminated elements in the milk. The bench observed that “No one would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of the innocent citizens.”

Lawyer-petitioner Barrister Zafarullha Khan submitted that according to the laboratory report of Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research there was detergent powder and dangerous chemical particles in not only loose but also packed milk of some companies. He said authorities have failed to take action against the responsible of providing contaminated milk in the market.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal appeared before the court and said that they were taking action against the responsible companies. He said they had imposed hefty fines on some companies and had issued orders of closure of some milk outlets. He said every responsible was being dealt in accordance with the law.

He said the PFA had sent 300 samples of water and 30 samples of packed and loose milk have sent for laboratory test. At this Justice Nisar remarked that the court was well aware of the capacity of the test laboratory of the PFA which had only a scale and some other irrelevant items. He said the PFA laboratory had no modern machine to conduct tests.

The court directed the PFA to present sample reports of milk and water on next date of hearing. The court also directed the local commission to submit comprehensive report after inspecting these companies. The court adjourned the further hearing till date which would be determined by its registrar’s office.

In another case, the SC sought assistance of attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general of Punjab on questions raised on Parks and Horticulture Authority’s powers regarding installation of billboards/outdoor advertisements.

The bench directed the attorney general and advocate general to appear in person on next hearing and assist the court on powers of the PHA with regard to giving permission for installation of billboards.

NEPRA CASE

The LHC sought reply from the federal government on a petition challenging notification by which Nepra was given under command of federal ministry of water and power.

Sheraz Zaka said that through a notification control of Nepra was given to the ministry in violation of law. He said that the impugned notification was issued without getting approval from the council or common interest and cabinet.

He claimed that the impugned notification was violation of article 154 of the Constitution. He requested that as the impugned notification was issued without fulfilling the legal requirement, so it should be declare as null and void. The court adjourned hearing until January 9, 2017.