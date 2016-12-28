LAHORE - “Whether within our own thoughts, spoken or written, letters have the powerful potential to transform the world we live in. They give expression to our lives, our souls, our deepest longings and strongest emotions,” reads the statement of artist given to people at opening day of calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Huroof’ opened at Main Frame Gallery yesterday.

‘Huroof’ is an attempt to combine the energy of these two elements, passion of art and wisdom behind letters. It is an endeavor to create something new and beautiful out of them.

19 artworks featured at exhibition of artist Muneeb Ali. Muneeb said “Letters of words can stir every kind of emotion inside us; they can take us on fantastical adventures or transport us to another place. They can build us up, or tear us down and can mend a broken heart or be source of the damage in the first place.

Letters are an expression. Just like art is. And these two are like forces of nature – embodiments of our emotion, our creative thought; our very ideas.”

Talking about his work he said the strokes of vibrant colors or simply the shades of grey that made this word from a pencil lend greater meaning to it. “Idea behind Huroof was to capture the beauty created by the embrace of art with letters and to preserve it in a canvas that lasts.

This union is made possible by merging the ancient knowledge of Islamic calligraphy with the unorthodox innovations of today, so that every new combination astounds and amazes everyone from the casual viewer to the keen observer.

“Huroof” makes use of all forms of paints and pencils, but the medium is not as important as the message itself.

For out of even the most ordinary color, rises something remarkably extraordinary. And so, every canvas, every illustration is a masterpiece which holds a different meaning for anyone who is drawn to its mystique and everyone who gazes into its depth.