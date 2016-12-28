LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority has started widening of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Doctors’ Hospital. The project will be completed at a cost of Rs650 million within two months.

An 18-feet wide additional lane will be added to the existing road on both sides of the canal under this project. Besides allocating a width of 12-feet for four wheeler motors, a dedicated passage for motorcycles will be earmarked on the remaining six feet of the new lane. Meanwhile, Estate Management Directorate-II of LDA retrieved seven plots worth millions during operation against land grabbers in different blocks of Gujjar Pura.

These plots had been occupied illegally by constructing boundaries walls, temporary houses and other structures.

The retrieved properties included plot numbers 40, 41 and 489 of block A/1 and plot numbers 80,81,1032 and 1033 of block A/2 in Gujjar Pura.