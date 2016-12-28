LAHORE - College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan launched “Newborn Resuscitation Program” with the collaboration of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at a ceremony at Regional Center yesterday.

Senior Vice President CPSP Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and President APPNA Dr Sajid Ch inaugurated the program at the ceremony attended by Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Dr Najma Afzal and Dr Ayesha Najib. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that the program would help decreasing mortality rate in rural areas. He thanked APPNA for support in the project. He highlighted the achievements of CPSP in postgraduate medical education.