LAHORE - Taking action on the complaints of negligence, inefficiency and irregularities in Saaf Pani Programme, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suspended Chief Executive Officer Waseem Ajmal.

Senior officer Col (r) Maqbool has been removed from the service while Chief Procurement Officer Shabnam has been suspended. A high power inquiry committee headed by Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team has been constituted to review affairs of potable water programme while Advocate General Punjab, senior officer Ahad Cheema and other senior officials will be included in the committee.

The committee will submit its final report to the chief minister within next few days. On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, the matter of inquiry of financial irregularities in Saaf Pani Programme has been handed over to anti-corruption which has started investigation in this regard.

He said that inefficiency, negligence and irregularities have been done in the hard earned money of the people of the province as a result of which resources have been wasted ruthlessly which is unpardonable.

Shehbaz Sharif said that criminal negligence has been displayed in the affairs of clean drinking water programme and the responsible have wasted the precious time of Punjab government. He said that those officers who have displayed negligence have no right to remain on the posts.

The chief minister said that he is answerable to Allah Almighty as well as people of province and those officers who have delayed this public welfare mega project will be held accountable. It is intolerable that criminal negligence should be conducted in the project of provision of potable water to the common man and the responsible officers remain on their posts, he added.

CM ANNOYED OVER LPC PERFORMANCE

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting which reviewed the performance of Lahore Parking Company for providing parking facilities to the people.

The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Lahore Parking Company and said that it has failed in providing parking facilities to the citizens and performance of the company during the last three years was dissatisfactory. He said that delay in provision of facilities to the citizens is intolerable.

The chief minister expressed strong indignation over delay in construction of parking plazas and introduction of mechanical rotary parking system. He reprimanded the concerned officials and said it will not be tolerated that people should not be facilitated and the officials of parking company remain doing lip service.

He said non-implementation on decisions is lamentable. Shehbaz Sharif said that parking and traffic system are linked with each other. He said that traffic will flow smoothly due to best parking system. Non-provision of facilities to the people is dereliction of duty, he added. He said that non-forwarding meter parking system is also deplorable.

The chief minister said that he is fighting a war for changing the obsolete system and will go to the last limit for changing it. Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Senior Leader PML-N Kh Ahmed Hasaan, Chairman Lahore Parking Company Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore Division, Director General LDA, DCO Lahore and senior officials of Lahore Parking Company were present on the occasion.

ECONOMY IMPROVING

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan economy is rapidly getting stronger and the confidence of the investors in this country is consistently growing.

Under the auspices of the PML-N government, Pakistan is fast on the way to regain its past glory, the chief minister said while talking to Member British Parliament, Khalid Mehmood who met here yesterday.

The chief minister said that Pakistan is moving speedily towards its lost destiny during the last three and a half years. Economy is being strengthened and confidence of investors has restored, he added. He said that international institutions are also acknowledging reduction of corruption in the country.

He said that government has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption while billions of rupees have been saved through transparency and high standard in the projects.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab Overseas Pakistani Commission is playing an active role for resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis. Problems of Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are being resolved through this commission, he added.

Member British Parliament Khalid Mehmood said that Shehbaz Sharif has taken unprecedented steps for the improvement of education, health and other social sectors. He said that Chief Minister is working with determination and making untiring efforts for the welfare of the people of the province and the speed with which projects are being completed is unprecedented.

He said that the honor of Punjab Speed for Shehbaz Sharif on completion of development projects speedily is an honor of Pakistan.