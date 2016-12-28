LAHORE - A woman died while her husband wounded critically when their motorcycle smashed into a trailer on the Mulatn road in Manga Mandi area. Police said that Yasmin Bibi died on the spot while her husband Shahzad was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries. The coupe riding on a motorcycle was going home back from a market when the accident took place on the national highway.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-Dec-2016 here.
Woman dies as bike hits trailer in Manga
