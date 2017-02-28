LAHORE: A girl was tortured by a friend in Iqbal Town area and he later dropped her at a private hospital, where she died.

According to police sources, Ali had allegedly tortured her when she went to meet him a few days ago. He later left her at a private hospital after her condition became worse, later she died in the hospital.

The girl’s body was sent to morgue for autopsy and police is currently interrogating the suspect. According to initial reports, Police stated that the girl’s body has signs of torture while her death occurred due to strangling.