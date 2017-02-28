LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will provide training for capacity building of 58,496 health professionals including consultants, doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists working in 25 District Headquarters (DHQ) and 15 Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals of the Punjab.

The training, which will start from March 06, is one of the requirements of Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) set by the government. It is the initiative of Project Management Unit of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

In this training, a total of 25 advance courses will be offered to 5158 consultants, 18,224 doctors, 26,293 nurses, 8613 paramedics and 210 pharmacists.

The DHQ hospitals included in this training are that of Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnager, Mianwali, Chakwal, Attock, Jauharabad, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Hafizabad Narowal, Mandi Bahaudddin and Jhelum.

The THQ hospitals include Noor Pur Thal, Hazro, Burewala, Isakhel, Taunsa, Ahmedpur East, Shujaabad, Komoki, Daska, Arifwala, Chichachawatri, Mian Chanu, Chishtian, Kot Adu, Gojra and Khushab.

UHS acting Vice Chancellor and Coordinator of the training program Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan said that UHS would play its role in the efforts for improvement of health service delivery system across the Punjab.

“It is an honour for us to be tasked with the assignment of training of health staff all over the Punjab”, he said adding that it was meant to provide immediate and effective healthcare services to the patients. He further said that qualified professionals and faculty would facilitate the training. He added that the UHS has the capacity to accomplish this task as it facilitated more than 1500 continued professional development activities for health professionals and the faculty last year.

Turkish delegation meets health minister

A 15-member delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health called on Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Delegation headed by Dr Hasan Cogal comprises public health experts, doctors and architectural designers. Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Chief Executive Mayo Hospital Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Additional Secretary (Tech) Dr Salman Shahid, Deputy Secretary Health and Coordinator Dr Yadullah and other officers were also present.

Minister said that cooperation of Turkish health experts and engineers would go a long way in improving infrastructure and working of the hospitals. He said that leadership of both the countries was working hard for the economic prosperous of their people.

It was informed that Turkish architectural designers would extend technical cooperation in revamping of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. Moreover, the health experts would cooperate in infection control as well as use of modern technology in hospital waste management.

It was decided that the delegation would visit Mayo hospital, Jinnah hospital and Lahore General Hospital and furnish recommendations. The members of the delegation while expressing their sentiments said that Pakistan was their second homeland. They appreciated the hospitality of Punjab government.

The delegation assured to extend all out cooperation in developing health sector in Punjab.