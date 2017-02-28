LAHORE - Heavy contingents of police will perform security duty on the eve of PSL final match on March 5, in the city, said a police spokesman on Monday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been planned on the eve of PSL final, the spokesman said, according to which 7,000 police officials, 12 SPs, 35 DSPs and 84 SHOs will perform duty at Qaddafi Stadium.

“Physical searching will be ensured in 4 layers. Electronic devices will be used for biometric identification. Nobody will be allowed to enter without original CNIC,” the spokesman added.

Moreover, walk-through gates, matel detectors, barriers, sniffer dogs will be used to make the security foolproof.

Effective patrolling around the Qaddafi stadium will also be ensured.

“Morale of police force is high and we are committed to secure and provide peaceful entertainment to the people of Lahore,” the spokesman concluded.

CTD arrests three terrorists

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested three terrorists, recovering explosives and other material supposed to be used in terrorist activities from their possesion.

A spokesman for CTD said Monday that reliable information was received that three suspects were present at Station Chowk, Mitha Tiwana, and planning to conduct a terrorist activity in the area.

The CTD staff in Khushab immediately conducted raid and arrested three persons, affiliated with Zainabion Brigade (comprising Pakistani people who have fought in Syria from the government side and returned to Pakistan).

Those arrested included Safeer Hussain s/o Ghulam Ali and Muhammad Haseeb s/o Altaf Hussain, residents of Najafabad distt Jhang; and Shafqat Abbas s/o Ghulam Rasool, resident of Basti Ghookal tehsil Karoor, Distt Layyah. The raiding team also recovered explosives, detonators, arms and ammunition from their possession. “A case has been registered and investigation is underway,” said the CTD Punjab spokesman.

Rai Ijaz appointed new CTO

LAHORE - SSP Operations Rai Ijaz Ahmad has been appointed as Lahore Chief Traffic Officer. The post was lying vacant after martyrdom of Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen in The Mall blast on February 13. The IGP issued a notification on Monday.

Human Rights award announced

LAHORE - Human Rights Society of Pakistan has announced 36th award of human rights for five personalities in a meeting held on Monday. Known jurist SM Zafar presided over the meeting and the society’s general secretary M A Shakori announced the awards for former MNA Zumard Khan for his services for deserving and needy children, late Perveen Rehman for providing shelters to homeless being head of Orangi Pilot Project Karachi and Noreen Tahir (Norani Baji) for establishing dozens of welfare centres in Rawalpindi, Attock and Jehlum.

Similarly, award was announced to Aitzaz Hasan, a student in a school of Hungo, and Pervaiz Masih, an employee of Islamic International University Islamabad, for sacrificing their lives and saving the others in a terrorists’ attack on educational institutions.

The award giving ceremony will be held in second week of April in Lahore.