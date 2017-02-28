LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday rejected the request of Chaudhry Sugar Mills seeking permission for cane crushing at the mills.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter while hearing several appeals of sugar mills owned by Sharif family challenging ban on crushing as well relocating of the mills.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry Sugar Mills counsel Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli said that the matter of his client’s sugar mill was different from the others, therefore, it should be allowed crushing. However, the bench turned down his request. The court adjourned further hearing for Tuesday (today). The bench also directed Muzaffargarh district & sessions judge to submit fresh report regarding the compliance of the SC orders especially about Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills.

The bench also sought fresh report from sessions judge Muzaffargarh about compliance of a Supreme Court stay order by Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills. On Monday, Cane Commissioner also appeared before the bench and submitted his report regarding establishing new collection centers for sugar cane in the limits of the three sugar mills. However, he was directed to come up with report about the distance of mills so there would no problems for the farmers coming there along with their sugar cane. JDW Sugar Mills owned by PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had moved the petition challenging relocation of the sugar mills of Sharif family in South Punjab.