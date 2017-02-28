LAHORE: Old Ravian Gul Hameed (Rajan Shah), son of late Dr Nazir Ahmed (Former Principal of Government College) passed away on Saturday after battling against stomach cancer at the Scunthorpe Hospital, England.

He was 77. The body will depart from 77-C Arif Jan Road, Cantt for the funeral prayers which will be offered on today (Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017) after Zuhr Prayers at Bagh-e-Rehmat Graveyard, Bhatta Chowk. He left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter.