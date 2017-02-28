LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Monday continued strike at OPD and Indoors of Services Hospital to protest against a raid by anti-corruption team.

The ailing humanity was the ultimate sufferer of YDA strike that started on February 20 following unsuccessful raid of anti-corruption team for arresting Dr Atif and others on corruption charges. The YDA men kept Emergency, OPD and Indoors closed for five days at one of the leading tertiary care hospital in Lahore.

Last Friday, the YDA had announced calling off strike at Emergency and Indoors. However, the association announced denying healthcare facilities at OPD until action against raiding team.

Closure of OPD of Services Hospital left patients with no option except to approach other hospitals for treatment. Patients and their attendants criticised young doctors for frequent strikes and the health bureaucracy for indifferent attitude. They said that exemplary punishment should be awarded to habitual protesters to close the chapter once for all.

As per the anti-corruption department, 17 administrative and other doctors of BPS-17 to BPS-19 and officials at different levels were allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs75 million in payment of cafeteria bills from hospital’s kitty and purchase of medicines and fuel. A circle officer conducted preliminary inquiry and got an FIR registered against the accused.