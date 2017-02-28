LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the future strategy has been evolved for speedy implementation of Saaf Pani Project and now we have to jointly implement this project speedily.

Presiding over a meeting which reviewed different matters regarding implementation of Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme, the CM Monday took various important decisions for its implementation in future.

He said that the programme of provision of clean drinking water will be started in 37 tehsils of southern Punjab in the first phase and its scope will be expanded across the province in phases while non-functional water schemes would also be restored.

“Now work is being carried out in right direction for implementation of programme of provision of potable water,” Shehbaz said, adding this is an excellent public welfare programme and should be forwarded as early as possible.

“Each and every moment regarding implementation of the programme is precious and we have to compensate the time wasted in the past with hard work and determination,” he further said.

The CM directed Saaf Pani Company to select best human resource on merit for its capacity-building and present viable recommendations for the restoration of non-functional rural water schemes. “Clean drinking water is the basic right of every citizen and Punjab government is working on this programme to ensure that right.”

He directed the authorities to keep in view future needs while implementing this programme so that there should be room for further expansion.

The chief executive officer of Saaf Pani Company South gave a briefing regarding different models and implementation of the programme.

Saaf Pani South chairman Ch Arif Saeed, chief secretary, Planning & Development chairman, Housing secretary and other officials were present on the occasion.

‘SELFLESS SERVICE PML-N’S AGENDA’

Seperately, the chief minster held a meeting with MNA Najaf Abbas Sial and former MPA Qaisar Amin Butt. During the meeting, the CM said that selfless service to the people is agenda of Pakistan Muslim League-N government and this journey of public service is being forwarded as a mission.

“Resources are a trust of the nation and each and every penny is being spent on public welfare projects honestly,” Shehbaz said, adding that transparency, quality and speed have been ensured in the projects.

He further said that the projects of PML-N government are unprecedented with regard to transparency and it is first time in the history of the country that national resources of billions of rupees have been saved in the projects.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed that he will continue selfless service to the people throughout his life. “Neither politics of chaos and anarchy has succeeded earlier and nor will succeed in future,” he stated.

He also remarked that the people who wanted to create hurdles in the journey of progress and prosperity of the nation have become isolated politically. “People of Pakistan want only development, prosperity and peace,” he added.