LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday reserved verdict on a petition challenging powers of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to transfer a subjudice matter to a NAB court.

Justice Ali Baqar Najfi of the LHC reserved the verdict after hearing both sides on petition moved by Asif Ali.

Advocate A K Dogar, the counsel of the petitioner, had argued that Chairman NAB transferred a matter of Rs 110 million which was lying pending before a special court to NAB court which legally he could not do so.

But he did , said the counsel, which was illegal and equal to interfering into judicial powers as well as violation of the SC orders. Special Judge has powers to take up the said matter of Rs 110 millions under 37 E of Sales Tax Act. Faisal Raza Bukhar, the special prosecutor of NAB, however, opposed his arguments. He said accused Asif Ali was involved in the scam of the said amount and was declared as proclaimed offender. He said other accused had also been convicted. Under Section 16 A of NAB Ordinance, the prosecutor said, NAB chairman has powers to order transfer of a case being heart by a court of ordinary jurisdiction to the NAB court.

District Collector Jamil Nasir had filed an application before the NAB chairman to file reference against suspects including Asif Ali, Zahid Rasheed and Tahir Mahmood in the alleged fraud of Rs 110 million