LAHORE: The University of Engineering & Technology will organise a two-day book fair from January 30 at National Library of Science and Technology campus. The books of different subjects will be available on stalls of renowned publishers at discounted rates. UET VC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid will inaugurate this event. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Ijaz Meraj and his team completed the arrangements. –Staff Reporter

The timings of the event will be from 9am to 5pm.