LAHORE - A Chinese national was found dead in the washroom of a farmhouse located in the Sundar police precincts early Friday, police said.

Identified as Huken Janshin, the 40-year-old was working at a plastic printing and packaging factory for the last one year. Police were yet to establish the cause of death. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. A police investigator said there was no torture marks on the body parts of the deceased. The autopsy report will ascertain the cause of death, the officer said. Forensic experts yesterday were seen collecting evidences from the spot. The police were investigating the death keeping in view different aspects of incident.