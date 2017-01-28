LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the development projects initiated with the cooperation of China will boost the country’s economy in a splendid way.

Wishing Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the people of China on their New Year, the chief minister said Pakistan tremendously values friendship with China which stood by it through thick and thin and stood shoulder to shoulder on the international issues.

Shehbaz Sharif also wished New Year to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Chinese Counsel General appointed at Lahore Ling Ding Bin and all the Chinese engineers, technicians working at different projects of Punjab and Pakistan.

He applauded all of them who are away from their families at this auspicious day, working for the progress of Pakistan. “These engineers and workers, while staying at Pakistan at this Chinese New Year, have conveyed us a strong message that work and professional commitment is more important than personal happiness.

“And this loyalty is the main ingredient used by Chinese people to fight against poverty, unemployment and injustice which led them to emerge as the greatest economic power at the globe,” he added.

He further said that completion of these projects will bring glory to Pakistan by boasting up its economy and promoting investments and surely assistance of Chinese in this regard will be marked with golden ink in history.

“China is sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan who always stood by us at the hour of need,” Shehbaz said, adding that both countries have same stance on global issues like peace and mutual respect.

With the cooperation of China, the CM added, the CEPC project has been initiated in Pakistan which has not only strengthen friendly relations of both country but also created a new history by opening up road to development.

“We attach great importance to the relationship with China and cherishes the trust and friendship between the two countries and our friendship is not limited to just CEPC rather cooperation in trade, investment, energy and communications would be strengthened,” he added.