LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday sought replies from the federal and provincial governments in a petition filed against establishment of Punjab Healthcare Commission to regulate medical profession.

Punjab Dental Practitioners Association had filed the petition through its counsel Barrister Ahmad Qayum and submitted that after 18th amendment, the federal government could legislate about medical profession.

But Punjab Healthcare Commission constituted under Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010 had started damaging the practitioners, the counsel argued. He argued that the commission, with mala fide intentions, harassing his clients, especially in Faisalabad. He said the practitioners were professionals and had been registered with homeopathy council.

PLEA AGAINST PUNJABI LANGUAGE

The LHC accepted apology of a school’s headmaster over banning use of Punjabi language at school campus in Sahiwal and disposed of petition against it. Pakistan Punjabi Adabi Board had filed the petition against the school over banning use of Punjabi language at the campus. The petitioner had submitted that Beachonhouse School System’s Sahiwal campus issued a circular against use of foul language by students during school timings and indicated Punjabi as foul language.

The petitioner had argued that calling Punjabi language as foul language was violation of the Constitution and prayed the court to set aside the school’s circular with directions to the government to take action against the respondents for banning Punjabi language.