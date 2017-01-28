LAHORE - A judicial magistrate yesterday granted a three-day physical remand of a serving additional deputy commissioner, a former brigadier and six other suspects to Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The suspects had committed property fraud of 1250-kanal land in Kasur district in 2013. The magistrate had directed Anti-Corruption Establishment to produce the suspects again on January 30 and submit report. Earlier, the officials of the establishment arrested the suspects after the apex court rejected their bail petitions.

The establishment produced all eight accused including a 20-grade additional deputy commissioner Aamir Aqiq, former brigadier Ibrahim Khalid, Salman Munawar before the court and sought their physical remand.

The officials said that the suspects were involved in property fraud of 1250-kanal land in Kasur. The suspects, they said, transferred land to the relatives of ADC Aamir Aqiq on low rate.