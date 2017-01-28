LAHORE - Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javaid paid tributes to recently retired District Officer Architect Muhammad Taloot for rendering matchless services during his illustrious career lasting for more than three decades.

Addressing a farewell ceremony in honor of the senior officer, he was all praise for Muhammad Taloot, especially leading operation to vacate Journalist Colony land in Hurbanspura from illegal occupation. Lord Mayor said that such officers were asset for the institutions and role model for successors.

Muhammad Taloot thanked all his seniors and colleagues for extending full support during the service and arranging such a ceremony to give him farewell.