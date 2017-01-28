LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday struck down order of a trial court wherein Adnan Sanaullah, PML-N Youth Wing office bearer, was granted post-arrest bail in an alleged rape case.

At the outset of the hearing, additional prosecutor general Punjab Abdul Samad said that the suspect instead of joining court proceedings had fled the country. He said the police had already confirmed his escape abroad. Therefore, the prosecutor pleaded the court to set aside court orders in which he was granted bail.

At this, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar of the LHC struck down the trial court’s order with directives to initiate proceedings to declare the suspect as court’s absconder. The Prosecution through its appeal had contended that the suspect was granted bail after the victim girl changed her statement and submitted an affidavit in the court in his favour. It stated that the victim girl changed her statement due to pressure from the suspect. The prosecution said that earlier the girl had recorded her statement to a court that Sanaullah was the prime suspect. After such statement, the suspect cannot be granted bail. Racecourse police booked Sanaullah and his accomplices Abdul Majid, Muhammad Umar, Ameer Ahmad, Haris, Bilawal, Imran Shahid and Qamar Zaman under charges of abducting a teenage girl and subjecting her to gang rape at a local hotel on Mall.

All other suspects joined the court’s proceedings but Sanaulalh, the prime suspect, fled the country.