LAHORE - A fresh threat-alert has been sounded across the Punjab province over intelligence input indicating possible terror strike on a school located in Lahore’s downtown.

The intelligence reports also cautioned that the terrorist group, Tehrik Taliban Sawat, by using child suicide bombers, was planning to target a school in Lahore and other important installations in the province.

Keeping in view the latest threat alert, the home department has issued a letter and asked the law enforcement agencies and all divisional commissioners to ensure foolproof security arrangements in order to avoid any untoward happening. According to documents available with The Nation, the terrorist group is training young boys in Afghanistan to launch suicide bomb attacks in different parts of Pakistan.

“Reportedly, it has emerged that TTS in Afghanistan is training young boys (10 to 12) as suicide bombers at Kunar, Afghanistan, for launching them in various cities of Pakistan,” the letter says. “One such child suicide bomber destined for Lahore was neutralised. (He) revealed that a school building (double-storey) near Abdali Chowk in Lahore was his target.”

All the regional police officers and divisional commissioners are directed to take security measures with special focus on schools, courts, government installations, and residences of senior officers and judges in their respective districts. The security and law enforcement agencies are also asked to launch search operations across the province to hunt down suspected militants.

According to the letter, the district administrations are directed to immediately call the meetings of district intelligence committee, examine the threat level, and take all necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident. Similarly, extreme vigilance should be ensured with massive police deployment to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements.

Also, special security sweep and combing operations should be launched around important buildings and offices and particularly in Afghan settlements. The most sensitive areas/sites should be given proper security cover and snap-checking must be carried out especially in big cities of the province.

The letter also urges the police and district administrations to ensure close monitoring of the persons linked to proscribed organisations in addition to regular police patrolling in the sensitive and important areas.

“The vulnerability of educational institutions should especially be looked into for ensuring the appropriate security measures.”

Additional police and security personnel may also be deployed where necessary. All security agencies should be involved for timely information to ensure protection of important installations. “Strict and indiscriminate physical search /scanning /checking of all security staff and officials of important organisations at entry points/ gates must be ensured even if (they are) wearing official uniform”.

According to the letter issued by the Punjab Home Department’s provincial intelligence center, strict physical checking of all persons and baggage at must be conducted at the entry points and gates of all important headquarters and establishments.