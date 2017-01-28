LAHORE - Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah visited newly constructed Out Patients Department of Services Hospital yesterday.

The secretary reviewed the sitting arrangements for doctors, nurses and patients. He also inspected the washrooms to assess the cleanliness standards. He directed Principal SIMS and MS to enhance Purchi counters during rush hours to facilitate the patients.

He also directed more comfortable sitting arrangements for duty doctors and nurses. He directed the administration to provide complete tray of disposable items including gloves and tongue spatulas. During the inspection of washrooms, the Secretary noticed sub-standard liquid soap and directed the administration to impose fine on the contractor. Also, Najam Shah chaired a meeting of Financial and Technical Committee (FTC) of Punjab Health Foundation at Civil Secretariat yesterday. Managing Director PHF Dr Suhail Saqlain briefed the participants regarding the different matters/issues of the foundation.

The meeting approved revised budget and new initiatives including automation of the loaning system, training of general practitioners on clinical ethics, launching of awareness activities regarding the new initiatives i.e soft loans for private sectors’ doctors and allied health professionals.

The meeting also discussed the hardship cases of such doctors who were either died or seriously ill and their liabilities were pending. The Secretary directed that Finance and Regulation departments’ advises should be taken before waving off their pending liabilities according to the rules.

On the issue of converting services of daily wages employees of PHF on contractual mode, the MD apprised the Secretary that BoD has full power in this matter.