Today

Lahore Science Mela 2017

The Lahore Science Mela is the very first occasion in Pakistan where the rich culture of Lahore will embrace the magic of science. Open to all, the fair will bring home the oft-forgotten reality that science is neither mere books nor dry facts, but a living entity that is capable to mesmerize and leave us spellbound. The goal of LSM is not to teach but to have fun, hands-on activities, aimed at all age groups that create a sense of inquiry and passion on January 28 and January 29, 2017 at Ali Institute of Education.

Pleats exhibition

Pleats proudly displaying it's first ever collection of beautiful digital printed shawls, delicate embroidered shirts, tunics and digital shirts on January 28, 2017 from 12 am to 9 pm at Tehxeeb, 164-P, Gulberg-II, Near Mini Market M.M. Alam Road.

TEDxKinnaird 2017

6th Annual TEDxKinnaird conference is going to be held with the theme of Shoot for the Stars. The Conference will take place on 28th January 2017, Saturday at 12 pm to 8 pm at Hladia Hall, Kinnaird College for Women, Jail Road.

Two Days Acting Workshop

Khayaali Theatre presents two days of acting workshop with Muhammad Umer Darr at Punjab Council of the Arts at Punjab Hall, Lawerence Garden on 28th & 29th January from 11 am to 5 pm.

Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are coming come under one roof on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

TOMORROW

Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.

IN COMING DAYS

Remembering Intizar Hussain

Lahore Arts Council and Pakistan Academy of Letters jointly going to arrange a reference seminar in the memory of renowned novelist and writer Inizar Hussain on February 2, 2017 at Hall no III at 3 pm. Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui will preside over the session.

Road Lifestyle Expo

Diamond Foam Fashion and lifestyle exhibition join us in celebrating lifestyle together under one roof in which designer wear-clotting, jewelry, furniture, footwear, accessories, mattresses, home décor, home textile, food and beverages, handicrafts will be showcased on January 31, 2017 from 11 am to 9 pm. Red carpet at 4:30 pm. PR by Savvy PR and events.

Coke Food Fest

Lahore all set to host the first Coke Food Fest from 3rd to 5th of February at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. CokeFoodFest promises to offer all of the season’s freshest flavors ranging from a diversity of traditional Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai), Turkish, Lebanese and Italian.

Grand Launch of “Tuscany Courtyard" Lahore

You are cordially invited to the launch of Tuscany Courtyard in Lahore at Red Carpet hosted by Top Models on Friday 3rd of February 2017 from 7 pm to 9 pm at 5-R, M M Alam Road, Gulberg II. Invites Only Event.