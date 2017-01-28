LAHORE - A young man was electrocuted when he was working at an under-construction site in Manawan area, rescue workers said yesterday.

The 25-year-old man was rushed to the Ghurki Trust hospital where he expired later. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the victim. Further investigation was underway.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Nolakha police on Friday morning. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath and alerted the police by phone. An investigator said that the deceased was apparently a drug addict.