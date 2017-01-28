LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz has said that youth is the hope of ‘Roshan Pakistan’ ( bright Pakistan) and making them independent is the first priority for which Lahore Knowledge Park project has been set up so that they could be equipped with latest educational trends.

According to the CM, the Punjab government has handed over land to IT University which will build its campus at Lahore Knowledge Park by start of 2018. “Steps to execute this project with uniqueness and latest themes are needed for which professionals and experts are to be hired as the government is providing all desired resources,” he added. He also directed to form a high-level committee who will present its plan within next 24 hours regarding execution of the project.

ITU vice-chancellor Dr Umer Saif, chairman Planning and Development, Higher education secretary, Finance sectary, Abdul Razaq Dawod of Lahore Knowledge Park Company, Lt Gen (r) Muhammad Akram and other senior officers were present at the meeting while renowned education expert Dr Atta Ur Rehman joined meeting through video link from Dubai.

‘SHOW SOME MATURITY’

Bashing the mudslinging by opponents, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said those leveling false allegations must search their soul and mend ways first before leveling allegations on others.

“This sit-in group has tried to choke road of progress through lockdown and marches but conscious people have now rejected them completely as they are well aware of the fact that these entities could risk public welfare for their vested interests,” Shehbaz Sharif said in an indirect reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman, Imran Khan.

He was talking to Senator Atta-ur-Rehman who called on him yesterday. During the meeting, the CM said “these public leaders who are indulged in blame game are well aware of the fact that speedy completion of on-going development projects will prove fatal for their politics so they are trying to hinder it as much as possible”.

He added that truth, public service and transparency has always prevailed which has defeated politics of finger pointing and negativity.

Expecting maturity form his opponents, the CM stated that the PML-N politics is based on morality and their every step leads to the welfare and prosperity of the people.