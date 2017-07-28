LAHORE - Pakistan is one of eleven countries of the world that share almost 50 percent of the global burden of chronic hepatitis, says the World Health Organisation.

Worldwide, approximately 240 million people are suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection and 80 million people are carrying chronic hepatitis C infection. Two leading liver infections are resulting in an estimated 1.4 million deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

In Pakistan, an estimated 15 million people are infected with hepatitis B and C virus. Viral hepatitis is a major global health problem and needs an urgent response, says Dr Shafqat Mehmood, senior instructor in gastroenterology at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Talking to a group of journalists on the eve of the World Hepatitis Day being observed on July 28, he said that hepatitis largely remained unknown as a health threat in much of the world owing to its insidious course. It is prevalent in the Third World, including Pakistan, and this prevalence makes it more alarming, he said. A stringent strategy should be adopted to address the ‘silent killer’ of viral hepatitis, he said.

“Viral hepatitis is also the leading cause of liver cancer. Liver cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Symptoms of viral hepatitis often go unnoticed. The most common symptom is feeling of generalised weakness and excessive fatigue. Therefore, anyone with suspected exposure must get tested,” said Dr Shafqat.

He said that viral hepatitis could be avoided. The known risks are unprotected sexual contact with an infected person with hepatitis B or C, sharing infected needles amongst drug users and infected razors used in orthodox hair salons. Tainted blood and contaminated needles of any kind can transmit these infections through blood and other bodily fluids, he said.

Dr Shafqat said viral hepatitis was treatable. Over the past two years, he said, many effective and affordable oral regimens had been made available for the treatment of hepatitis C, rendering a cure in over 95 percent of patients. For hepatitis B, effective oral drugs are available to halt the disease. Moreover, many research programmes are ongoing with exclusive emphasis on cure of the disease and are likely to be available in the coming years. He advised people to get vaccinated against hepatitis B.

Lastly, Dr Shafqat laid stress on the public education. He said there was no room for stigmatising people infected with hepatitis B and C. The infection does not transmit through casual contact such as shaking hands and sharing utensils. “We must all play our part in fighting the parallel social stigmatisation and discrimination against people with these infections so that there are no obstacles in the support that they need in an effort to prevent and treat this huge epidemic,” Dr Shafqat Mehmood concluded.

This year, the World Health Organisation is observing the World Hepatitis Day with the slogan “Eliminate Hepatitis”, with the vision of eliminating hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

–Courtesy Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre