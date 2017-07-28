LAHORE - Officeholders of the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) and other speakers at a seminar here paid glowing tributes to late Dr Majid Nizami.

The seminar was organised by the NPT and the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust (PMWT) at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan in connection with Dr Majid Nizami’s third death anniversary.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the seminar to pay homage to Dr Majid Nizami for protecting the ideological boundaries of Pakistan throughout his life.

The NPT also organised a pictorial exhibition for the visitors at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

Addressing the seminar, NPT Chairman and former president of Pakistan Rafique Tarar said that struggle of Dr Majid Nizami was “a leading chapter of our national history”. He held ideas and thoughts of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He was a symbol of truth and boldness in the society and he never surrendered to any civil or military dictator throughout his life.

He recalled that Dr Majid Nizami had a firm belief that Hindus could never be friends of Muslims. He also praised Dr Majid Nizami for safeguarding the ideological and religious boundaries of Pakistan.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed urged the young generation to study the ideas and thoughts of Dr Majid Nizami. He said that Dr Nizami set up many national institutions like Nawa-i-Waqt, Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust, Aiwan-i-Iqbal and Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

Speaking on the occasion, Daily Pakistan Editor Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that Dr Nizami never compromised the interest of Pakistan and struggled for democracy, eradication of corruption and supremacy of the Constitution. He was a strong supporter of the Kashmir cause. He said that Dr Nizami was a symbol of serious journalism in Pakistan that is rare today.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Saeed Aasi, Justice (r) Aftab Farrukh, Jamil Athar, Prof Ata-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Pir Syed Haroon Gilani, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Shujaat Hashmi, Maulana Ameer Hamza, Khurshid Ahmed, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Azad Bin Haider, Dr Ghazala Shaheen, Prof Dr Perveen Khan, Begum Safia Ishaq and Begum Hamid Rana.

NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed vowed to continue with the mission of Dr Majid Nizami in the larger interest of Pakistan.